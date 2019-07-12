It's well documented that Kawhi Leonard is a quiet guy who prefers to stay out of the limelight. While this may be true, Kawhi is from Los Angeles which isn't exactly the best place to lay low. The superstar just signed a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and after just a few days, he's already living his best L.A. life. On Thursday night, Leonard took to the Orange Carpet of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards where he got to spend some quality time with his daughter and significant other.

It certainly looked a little strange to see Kawhi at the awards show considering he skipped out on the ESPYs which went down the night before. Perhaps the funniest part of his appearance at the event was his fashion choices.

The Board Man decided to wear a black "Fun Guy" New Balance t-shirt while also wearing some black and red jogging pants. To complete the look, Leonard put on his Raptors-colored New Balance 990v5s which released just a couple of weeks ago to commemorate his recent championship win.

If the Clippers star can continue his success in the city of Angels, there is no denying how far Leonard's celebrity will be able to grow. Maybe next time he'll skip his own team's championship parade to go to the Teen Choice Awards. The possibilities are endless.