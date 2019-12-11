Last year was a magical season for the Toronto Raptors as they won their first-ever NBA Championship. The big win was mostly thanks to the play of Kawhi Leonard who was dominant throughout the regular season and playoffs. In the offseason, Leonard decided to leave the Raptors and went back home to Los Angeles so he could play with the Clippers. So far, Leonard's time with the Clippers has been fruitful and the team is favored to win and title this year.

Tonight, Leonard and the Clippers are in Toronto to take on the Raptors and it marks the superstar's first time back in the city since he left. To mark the occasion, Leonard teamed up with New Balance for a huge billboard in the city's downtown square that reads "Thank You Toronto."

Leonard seemed to enjoy his time in Toronto quite a bit and it was obvious that he was struggling with his decision to leave. It's hard to leave a team that just won an NBA title, especially when the city embraces you. Leonard will most likely get a huge standing ovation when he enters the arena tonight and it will be an emotional scene for everyone involved.

Needless to say, this latest billboard is a classy move from a player who means so much to the history of his former team.