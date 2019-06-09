Kawhi Leonard is notoriously unbothered off the court.

After Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to their third win the NBA Finals championship series Friday night, the star admitted in a press conference that he's not really too sure what a championship win would mean for Toronto or Canada as a whole for that matter.

"I’m really not sure," he responded when prompted. "I guess you really have to ask somebody on the street or one of our fans. I’m pretty sure it’s a long time waiting, they’re going to be excited. They're already excited, just us being here for the first time. They were going crazy after the Eastern Conference Finals. I don't know. There's no tellin'. You gotta ask, like I said, a fan or somebody that's been livin' in Canada for a while. I know they're going to be super excited. I don't know. We'll see."

His rather toned down response is pretty well-warranted considering that Kawhi has only been with the team for one season, impressively leading the squad to such heights within the span of that time. Nevertheless, it would signal the first time the Larry O'Brien trophy would find a home north of the US-Canadian border.

The Raptors have the chance to make that a reality when they face off with the Warriors on Game 5 on Monday (June 10th). They led the series 3-1.