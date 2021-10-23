Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA right now, and while he might not get to play this year due to an ACL injury, there is no doubt that he is keeping himself occupied. Just yesterday, Kawhi released the Culture Jam EP which is a collection of seven songs that he put together with a plethora of big-name artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Rod Wave, Wale, NBA YoungBoy, and many others.

So far, the tape has seen quite a bit of success, and fans are eager for Kawhi to deliver another project in the future. In fact, some fans have been wondering whether or not Kawhi has been working on some music of his own. He has a pretty deep voice and it would certainly sound unique on a record.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Well, as it turns out, Kawhi has, indeed, been working on some music. In a video posted to social media, Kawhi could be heard rapping for about two seconds before the snippet of the song gets shut off. As you can see, if Culture Jam ends up becoming the number one project in the country, he will drop the song. Needless to say, Kawhi fans have every reason to run up the numbers on his new tape.

Culture Jam has some stiff competition right now and given the fact that there are only seven tracks, it is unlikely that it will reach number one. Regardless, we hope Kawhi has a change of heart in regards to his new song, as we're sure the fans are desperate to hear it.