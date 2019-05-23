In just one season, Kawhi Leonard has quickly proven himself to be the best player to ever play for the Toronto Raptors. This summer, the Raptors superstar will become a free agent and is expected to leave the team. Of course, Raptors fans want Leonard to re-sign with the squad, even though it seems unlikely. Regardless, people throughout the city are pulling out all of the stops just to keep Kawhi in Toronto. In fact, one Toronto real estate agency is offering the former Finals MVP a free multi-million-dollar penthouse if he stays.

According to Narcity, the Condo Store Realty Inc wants to give the superstar his choice of three penthouses at the Four Seasons, St. Regis or Ritz-Carlton hotels in downtown Toronto. Condo Store CEO Simon Mass spoke to Narcity about the offer, saying Kawhi is more than deserving of the superstar treatment.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

"We want to do what we can to ensure that our MVP stays in Toronto," Mass said. "Where he is loved and respected for being the 'best of the best' for the basketball-loving public of Toronto and Canada. We are throwing everything we have at The Condo Store to show Kawhi how much we appreciate his efforts to date and his future commitment to Canada's only NBA franchise."

Leonard is surely more focused on the NBA Playoffs right now as the Raptors are tied 2-2 with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.