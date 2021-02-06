This year's NBA All-Star Game has been a hot topic of debate as of late due to the fact that the match will take place in just about a month from now. With all of the COVID protocols going around, some players are upset that the game is still going to happen, but as it stands, the league simply doesn't care.

Recently, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard spoke about the game and noted that he thinks it's a bad idea, that is currently being driven by the profit motive.

"It is what it is. We all know why we're playing it. It's money on the line. It's opportunity to make more money. Just putting money over health right now, pretty much," Leonard said.

These comments were similar to those made by LeBron James just a few days ago as he the Los Angeles Lakers superstar ripped the league for going through with the All-Star game while players are still trying to figure out how to deal with COVID-19.

"I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year," James said. "I don't even understand why we're having an All-Star Game. But, it's the agreement the Players Association and the league came about."

Numerous players like Carmelo Anthony, De'Aaron Fox, and Kemba Walker have also spoken out against the game but at this point, it seems like the NBA is content with going on as planned. Be sure to stay tuned for updates on the game, as things could change within the next month.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

[Via]