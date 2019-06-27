Kawhi Leonard is one of the biggest names in free agency and will have to decide between staying with the Toronto Raptors or leaving for a team in the United States. As of right now, there are quite a few rumors circulating that state he would be interested in joining the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard is from LA and it has been believed for some time now that he has a strong desire to play where he grew up for so many years. No matter what he decides, Leonard has a tough choice to make and it will all begin as of Sunday, June 30th when the free agent period begins.

In the meantime though, Leonard appears to be getting some much needed time off as he was spotted in Barbados with his girlfriend. In the photos which can be seen in the post below, Leonard and his girlfriend are having an absolute blast on an inflatable raft that is cruising the water.

Leonard has had a busy 12 months as he was traded from San Antonio to Toronto last offseason and immediately turned the Raptors into a championship team.

After carrying the Raptors on his back, Leonard is a popular man in the NBA and will have quite a few franchises hitting up his phone this Sunday.