Kawhi Leonard is one of the biggest free agents on the market this Summer and has constantly been linked to the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard is from Los Angeles and the Clippers have reportedly been on his mind for a while now. The Raptors are also heavily in the mix here as he just came off a championship-winning season with them. Jimmy Butler is one of the other free agents who will be available this Summer and based on a new report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, Kawhi might be interested in joining forces with the Sixers star.

Per The Athletic:

"There are many scenarios seemingly in play, but sources say one in particular looks increasingly possible: [Jimmy] Butler teaming up with Leonard on the Clippers. There are strong indications that Leonard is interested in having Butler as a running mate, and it's the sort of powerful pairing that would certainly vault the Clippers into contention."

Of course, this is only a rumor for now so Clippers fans should proceed with caution. Free agency officially opens up on Sunday, June 30th at 6 P.M. EST and it will most likely take Leonard a few days to come to a decision. While the Clippers might be an attractive team, the Raptors just won a championship and Leonard could give them the chance to build a dynasty.