Jalen Rose has been making some peculiar hot takes as of late, for instance, the Get Up! host claimed Kawhi Leonard would sign a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, which of course, never actually happened. Rose also said that Anthony Davis could wind up in Chicago someday which is definitely a bold proclamation. Today, Rose let another hot take loose as he said Leonard has now surpassed LeBron James as not just the best player in the world but the "king of the court" as well.

In the clip below, you can hear Rose make his case for why he believes Kawhi is now the undisputed number one guy in the league.

”I can’t go in to this years training camp and act like Kawhi Lenard didn’t just go to the Raptors, and win the championship, Finals MVP, shoot down the Philadelphia 76ers, take out the Greek Freak, take out the Golden State Warriors without KD, and LeBron’s team didn’t make the playoffs? I gotta give Kawhi the number one spot right now…the king of the court has to be Kawhi,” Rose explained.

Based on a "what have you done for me lately" approach, Rose certainly makes a great point. Lakers fans will surely be annoyed at this opinion though considering how defensive they are of their team. The Lakers are looking to bounce back this season and LeBron will be motivated to prove to people that he still has what it takes to be a champion.

Do you agree with Rose or is he way off here?