Last night was a momentous occasion for the Los Angeles Clippers as they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 111-106 on Christmas Day. The Lakers began dominating the fourth quarter until things fell apart and they ended up losing the game. One of the biggest plays of the game was with ten seconds left when Patrick Beverley blocked LeBron James who was going for a game-tying three-pointer.

With the win, the Clippers now have a record of 2-0 against the Lakers this season which is significant when you consider how many people believe the Lakers are the Clippers' biggest rival. These two are going to be going at it come the postseason and these games are important in setting the tone. With the win in mind, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard broke down how important Patrick Beverley was in the win.

“It was great. It was big,” Leonard said per Ryan Ward of ClutchPoints. “I think we were up three at that point and with ‘Bron stepping back, trying to shoot a three to tie the game, being able to get a hand on the ball and get us the possession, it was pretty much the game-winning play.”

With this win, the Clippers now have a record of 23-10 which is good enough for third place in the Western Conference. If you're a Lakers fan, you should be very scared right now.