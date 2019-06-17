The Toronto Raptors championship parade is winding down, but the celebrations are only just beginning in Toronto.

The parade came to a close at Nathan Phillips Square where a sea of Raptors fans gathered for a rally, during which Toronto mayor John Tory gifted Kawhi "King Of The North" Leonard the key to the city.

Leonard may be as emotionless as they come, but there is no doubt he is feeling the love in Toronto today.

In addition to receiving the key to the city, Kawhi was serenaded with a boisterous "Five More Years!" chant, as Raptors fans - led by Kyle Lowry - encouraged the two-time Finals MVP to run it back.

Despite all the feel good vibes in and around the entire country, reports have recently surfaced that gun shots rang out as the parade came to a close.

According to the Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur, the incident took place at the south east corner of Nathan Phillips Square while the speeches were ongoing. At least two people were injured and two other have been taken into custody.