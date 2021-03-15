Coming into this season, the expectations were high for the Los Angeles Clippers, who went through a disappointing playoff campaign back in 2020. To start the year, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers were looking like the best team in the West although things have dwindled over the past couple of weeks. The team has now lost six of their last nine games and even fell to the New Orleans Pelicans last night by 20 points.

Following the match, Leonard got to speak with the media where he was asked about the team's problems. In a tweet posted by reporter Tomer Azarly, Leonard was brutally honest about what's happening with the team right now, and that their consistency simply isn't where it needs to be.

“I mean, it’s very concerning,” Leonard said. “If we want to have a chance at anything, you gotta be consistent. That’s what the great teams do, they’re consistent. You know, they have their nights when the energy’s not there, but it’s all about consistency, from teams, to players, to coaches. That’s what makes a team great: players great, coaches great. A consistency of being, wanting to win, and doing pretty much the same habits of winning.”

Mid-season slumps are common in the NBA, so the Clippers shouldn't worry too much, just yet. Regardless, with last season still fresh in their minds, it's clear the team is worried about missing expectations for a second-straight season.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images