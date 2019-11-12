Heading into this season, the Los Angeles Clippers were considered to be one of the best teams in the league who could have a legitimate shot at winning the title. Of course, they have lived up to these expectations this season and they don't even have Paul George yet. Kawhi Leonard has been an MVP-candidate with his play so far and continues to live up to his reputation as an all-time great two-way player.

Last night, the Clippers defeated Leonard's former team, the Toronto Raptors and while Leonard didn't have a great shooting night, he was still active on the boards. After the game, Leonard explained what the Clippers are going to need moving forward if they want to increase their title odds.

Harry How/Getty Images

“We’re not there yet,” Leonard said via Clutch Points. “It’s gonna take success, mistakes, arguments, losing games, and winning games to get to that next level. It’s about not shying away. We all gotta keep being aggressive and let each other know when we see something out there.”

Leonard won a championship with the Raptors this season and his 2018-19 campaign cemented himself as one of the league's best players. If he continues to play up to this level, there is no telling what the ceiling is for this Clippers squad. God help the NBA when PG13 gets back.