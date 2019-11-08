Kawhi Leonard has been loving his time in Los Angeles so far as he embarks on a huge season with the Clippers. Leonard was highly sought after in free agency and it was fairly obvious all along that he would be returning to the state that he calls home. So far, the Clippers have been playing phenomenally well with him in the lineup and boast a record of 6-3. Leonard has already proven himself to be a beacon of the community and prior to the season, he helped hand out backpacks to kids in need in Moreno Valley.

After the team's win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, Leonard was wearing an interesting shirt that looked like there were childlike drawings all over it. As he explained, the shirt was actually a gift from one of the schools in Moreno Valley and he wanted to shout them out.

“Me and a group gave away backpacks to kids in the city of Los Angeles and Moreno Valley and one of the elementary schools basically made this for me as a thank you, so I just wore it in support," Leonard explained.

With this latest gesture, Kawhi is proving that he has completely embraced the Los Angeles community and is hoping to settle down there for quite a while. Most players would be wearing designer clothing but Leonard wanted to show he's deeper than that and we have to respect it.

