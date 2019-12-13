Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA and this past offseason, he ditched the Toronto Raptors to go back and home and play for the Los Angeles Clippers. California has always been where Leonard's heart has lied and the Clippers are a team that is able to give him the hometown comfort. Considering the Clippers star is a couple of months into his tenure with the team, it only makes sense that he would be looking to cop some real estate in the area.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Leonard has purchased a huge 4,280 square foot penthouse in Los Angeles which is right across the street from the Staples Center. The whole place cost the Clippers star a whopping $6.725 million and could prove to be quite the sound investment, especially when you look at the photos which can be found here.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Per LA Times:

Centered on the downtown cityscape, the 4,280-square-foot unit features vibrant wood floors, walls of glass, two custom fireplaces and magnetic, wall-mounted iPads for controlling smart home systems. The family room adjoins a center-island kitchen with a breakfast nook. In the master suite, there’s a steam shower. A pair of underground parking spaces were included with the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence, which had been listed for $6.995 million. A rooftop swimming pool, a fitness center and valet and concierge services are among building amenities.

Based on the specifications seen above, it's clear that the Clippers star will be living lavishly while he's in the city this year.