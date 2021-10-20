mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kawhi Leonard Drops "Bestie" With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Capella Grey Ahead Of "Culture Jam The Album Vol. 1"

Taylor McCloud
October 20, 2021 10:38
Bestie
Culture Jam Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Capella Grey

Kawhi is deep in his A&R bag.


Kawhi Leonard the A&R might be as good as Kawhi Leonard the basketball player. 

That might be a *little* hyperbolic, seeing as how Leonard is a two-time NBA champion and a two-time Finals' MVP, but with the emergence of his basketball/rap collective, Culture Jam, the star small forward is diving headfirst into the music industry. 

Earlier this year, Leonard hosted a collaboration between NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave, and just a couple of days ago, he previewed new music from Lil Uzi Vert which, according to the Culture Jam IG page, is set to appear on the upcoming Culture Jam The Album Vol. 1

Today, Kawhi is back with more new music. 

Along with the announcement that Culture Jam The Album Vol. 1 will be dropping this Friday, October 22, Leonard presented fans with a new collaboration between A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Capella Grey. 

On "Bestie", A Boogie and Grey bounce between rapping and singing to tell a story of taking a girl they once called their bestie and turning them into their boo. Shifting from the Honda Civic to the Bentley and from Fashion Nova to Givenchy, both A Boogie and Grey make it clear that, even though their girl is willing to work for everything she wants, they want to give her the world and more. 

Check out "Bestie" below and keep an eye out for Kawhi Leonard's Culture Jam The Album Vol. 1 when it drops at the end of the week. 

Culture Jam A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Capella Grey culture jam vol. 1 kawhi leonard
