Kawhi Leonard is one of the deadliest basketball players in the entire NBA, as long as he isn't being load managed. The Los Angeles Clippers star has turned his team into a championship contender every single night and they have been one of the most exciting teams to watch. There is no doubt that the Clippers will be one of the favorites come playoff time and there are many who think Leonard will be the key to all of this.

As we focus on the regular season, Leonard has provided us with plenty of highlights and on Tuesday night he gave us yet another. In the clip below, Leonard is going one on one against Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns. Kawhi goes one way and then fakes out the Suns defender which sends him flying. It was a clear cut ankle-breaker and was easily one of the best plays of the entire night.

What makes the play even more interesting is that Leonard didn't even take the shot. He ended up passing it off before Paul George made the corner three. Baynes has had himself a rough week as he was also posterized by Ja Morant a few games ago.

In the end, the Clippers won the game by a blowout score of 120-99 so it's clear that Leonard's play was demoralizing in some ways.