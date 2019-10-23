Kawhi Leonard has been one of the most memeable athletes in the NBA which is great because he's not even trying at this point. Leonard has always tried to keep himself lowkey but his demeanor has unintentionally led to some pretty iconic moments. His laugh when he first got traded to the Toronto Raptors is the stuff of legend at this point, while his "Board Man Gets Paid" mantra has become a staple of his brand with New Balance. With all of that being said, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he provided fans with yet another meme last night.

Leonard was addressing the Staples Center crowd to mark his first-ever game with the Clippers. The two-time NBA Champion has returned back home to Los Angeles and was looking to feel the love. At one point, Kawhi yelled "Hey Hey Hey" and because of the inflection of his voice, fans immediately turned the clip into a meme.

If you were on Twitter last night, the clip was pretty much inescapable. Even if you're not a basketball fan, one of your followers probably retweeted this or liked it onto your timelined.

Below, you can find some of the funniest captions that went along with the now-famous clip.