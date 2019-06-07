Before the Toronto Raptors traded DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, McDonald's and the Raptors teamed up for a promotion in the province of Ontario. The promotion was simple. If the Raptors score 12 three-pointers or more, Ontario McDonald's customers could order a free medium-sized fry. Despite Leonard and Green joining the team, McDonald's decided that they would continue with the promotion and unfortunately for them, it has cost them dearly.

According to a report from the Financial Post, the Raptors achieved 12 threes in a game 44 times over the course of the 82-game season and have been able to achieve the goal 10 times throughout the playoffs. The Raptors three-point shooting has resulted in over two million orders of free fries which is triple their projections of 700,000 orders.

With each fry order costing an average price of $2.89, McDonald's has lost a total of $5.89 million. After game one of the NBA Finals, McDonald's received a grand total of 80,000 orders which was a record amount during the promotion.

Leonard's presence on the Raptors now has an added benefit for fans. Before they seemed happy because the team was winning games but now we know that all they care about is the free french fries. Honestly, we really can't blame them.