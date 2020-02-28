Kawhi Leonard had a big decision to make last summer. In the end, he opted to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers and become the face of the franchise. So far, his tenure has been a success as the Clippers boast a record of 39-19 and are third in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles is a place Leonard called home for many years so his marriage with the Clippers has been a natural progression of his career. Now that he's back in L.A., Leonard has been doing wonders for his community and at every opportunity, he's tried to give back. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Leonard has yet another big charitable gesture planned.

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Leonard will be giving out backpacks to everyone at tonight's Clippers game. Inside the backpack, there will be a note that tells people to "pay it forward" and fill the bag with goods so they can then donate them to someone in need. Leonard will also be handing out bags, Chromebooks, and school supplies to kids and teachers at Palm Middle School which he used to attend.

Needless to say, Leonard is doing his part to make his community a better place and these gestures will certainly go a very long way. Growing up in a low-income family can be stressful but when you receive gifts like this, it can make a huge difference.

We can't wait to see what else Leonard has planned in the future.