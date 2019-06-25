NBA free agency officially kicks off on June 30 at 6pm ET, and teams are lining up for the chance to meet with a couple of two-time NBA Finals MVPs, including Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. The latter is reportedly torn between resigning with the NBA champion Toronto Raptors or heading home to California to play for the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to The Athletic’s Frank Isola, the Clippers will get an opportunity to make their pitch to Leonard next Tuesday, as the two parties have tentatively scheduled a meeting for July 2. Assuming the meeting takes place in SoCal, Kawhi will be greeted by a couple of massive billboards upon his arrival.

Recent reports suggest that Kawhi is "seriously considering" returning to the Raptors, where he is eligible to sign a supermax contract. On a recent episode of "Get Up," ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained that the Clips are "hyperventilating right now" in fear of Leonard leaning towards Toronto.

"Internally, they’re hyperventilating right now,” ESPN Brian Windhorst explained. “I think Kawhi will give the Knicks a look. I think his decision will be staying with the Raptors, likely on a short deal, a one-plus-one deal. Or look at the LA Clippers where he can invest in going forward.”

Leonard, 27, is eligible to sign a five-year, $190 million supermax contract with the Raptors, while other teams, like the Clippers, can offer a max of four-years, $140.6 million. The three-time All Star averaged 26.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in the regular season while leading Toronto to its first NBA title.