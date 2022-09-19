Kawhi Leonard has been working exceptionally hard this summer as he looks to come back from an ACL injury that kept him out all season long. The Clippers are a team that can win a championship and with Leonard coming back to the team, there is this realistic expectation that the Clippers may very well go all the way this year.

Leonard is arguably the best two-way player in the entire league and prior to his injury, there were some people out there who felt like he was the best player in the entire NBA.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

With the NBA season about a month away, Leonard is looking to have some fun before he officially goes into training camp. For example, Kawhi found himself in the Bay Area on Sunday as he took in the Seattle Seahawks Vs. San Francisco 49ers game. It was a fun game for Kawhi, especially since the home team 49ers won 27-7.

It was also cool for Kawhi as he got to chop it up with 49ers legend Jerry Rice on the sidelines. As you can see, Kawhi was all smiles during the meeting, and it's clear Kawhi was just happy to be part of the festivities.

Heading into this NBA season, Kawhi is poised to do big things. Hopefully, he and the Clippers are able to live up to the hype.