Yesterday, the Los Angeles Clippers had a chance to knock out the Denver Nuggets in order to move on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in the history of the franchise. Despite being up by 16 points at the half, the Clippers had a disastrous second half as Denver came back and won the game by 13 points. It was an unlikely implosion from a team with a ton of depth, as well as star players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Following the game, Leonard was bluntly asked whether or not the Clippers choked the game away. Kawhi ultimately answered the question and claimed that the team just went cold. He felt like making shots became a lot more difficult and that, in the end, they just couldn't close it out.

"We just went cold. Went cold in that 3rd quarter. That’s it. Kept getting to the paint, passing the ball. Got a little stagnant. Just couldn’t make shots," Leonard said.

Now, the Clippers and Nuggets will play in a deciding Game 7 on Tuesday night. The winner will cement their place in the Western Conference Finals where they will have to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

