Kawhi Leonard and Paul George completely flipped the NBA on its head this past weekend when it was revealed that they would be teaming up with the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard signed with the team as a free agent while George requested a trade out of Oklahoma City. With Leonard and George at the helm, it is believed that the Clippers can go all the way and win the NBA championship. Unfortunately for both players, they have been banned from the coffee chain Alfred Coffee in California.

The chain has nine locations in the state, a few of which are in Los Angeles. Alfred Coffee is a huge supporter of the Los Angeles Lakers and according to Eater Los Angeles, the chain is taking exception to Leonard and George's decision. In an Instagram story, Alfred Coffee proclaims “We reserve the right to refuse service to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and anyone else affiliated with the Clippers organization.”

As you would expect, Alfred Coffee was roasted on Twitter for their ruling with many people calling them "clowns." It's certainly a petty move although we hardly believe Leonard and George were going to get their coffee there in the first place. Surely this ban won't hurt their relationship with the city of L.A. They'll be just fine.