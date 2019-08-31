Kavale Drops Off Latest Single "Do You?"

Toronto's Kavale has come back stronger than ever since the versatile artist took a three-year break and has only recently jumped back on the scene. Last month we were treated to "Green Light" and now Kavale has dropped off his latest offering dubbed "Do You?" The NX6HT produced track is an easy listening tune with lyrical content questioning a woman's love.

We can't say for sure if this track sits on an upcoming project but any single from the singer is appreciated. In a recent interview, the "New One" musician detailed his plan to deliver music on a season basis - the same way as your favorite series.

“You watch season one and you either fall in love with the show or you don’t,” he explained. “If you fall in love with it, you anticipate season two and every season has a new story or brings it to a new level. That’s how I’m approaching the music

Stream the new-new and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I go wildin' on you

When I got downtown I be callin on you

Can't leave it alone know that I got it for you