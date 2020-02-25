A grateful Katy Perry shows her gratitude to first-responders who attended to her after she passed on while filming American Idol. During a clip of the audition episode for the new season, the judges began complaining that the set smelled like gas. Co-judge Luke Bryan said that it was "heavy propane," so production rushed the judges and auditioning singers outside.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

Perry complained that she had a headache because of the leak and firefighters responded to the scene. In the video clip, Perry walks outside before falling to the ground. “Big shout out to all our first responders around the county," the singer later tweeted with a video of the incident. "Thanks for risking your lives every day…and 🎶 all night long 🎶 #AmericanIdol 🙏🏻.”

She also took to her Instagram to assure fans that she's doing well and reactions to the American Idol fainting moment divided viewers. Some believe that the entire "gas leak" was just a ploy to make things more interesting for television, while others were highly concerned for the singer's health. Take a look at the clip and a few reactions below.