In the summer of 2010, Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" stormed the airwaves. It reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and would go on to become a 7x platinum record. The accompanying free spirit, road trip video starred a man named Josh Kloss who, nine years later, thought it was time that he got a few things off of his chest. In a recent lengthy Instagram post, Kloss recounted his uncomfortable moments with Perry, even accusing the pop singer of sexual misconduct at a party.

According to Kloss, when he first met Perry he thought that she was a kind person, however, when it came down to addressing him in front of other people on the set of the "Teenage Dream" music video set, Kloss called her "cold as ice." After they wrapped the first day of shooting Perry allegedly invited Kloss to a strip club, but he declined her offer.

Kloss admitted that he had a crush on Perry, but didn't see her again until they ran into each other at a friend's birthday party. They shared a friendly hug, but then suddenly, Kloss claims that Perry pulled at his sweatpants and his under to expose his penis to her guy friends and the surrounding crowd of gawkers.

"I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse," Kloss wrote. "But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream."

Kloss continued, "I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, f*ck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second." Unsurprisingly, Perry's fans swarmed to attack Kloss for his accusations and he responded by telling them they should probably be loyal to respectful women like Kim Kardashian or Kris Jenner.

"For the strong youth defending their queen on here. I commend your heart behind your comments, which seeks to protect someone you idolize," he said. "#kimkardashian #krisjenner these are two women in a lot more power than Katy, AND TREATED me with RESPECT! perhaps you should give them your loyalty." Fans, of course, told Kloss that his story was too little too late, but he was unwavering.