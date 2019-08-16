Katy Perry's empire is suffering from crumble-worthy claims since the "Dark Horse" singer has now been accused of sexual misconduct twice. The first claim came from Katy's "Teenage Dream" video co-star Josh Kloss who accused the singer of pulling his pants down in front of a group of people to expose his penis. "I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse," Josh wrote. "But females with power are just as disgusting."

The second claim comes from Georgia TV host Tina Kandelaki who claims Katy once harassed her at an industry party. Apparently, Katy was highly intoxicated when she inappropriately put her hands on Tina and even attempted to kiss her. Tina said she shut down Katy's advances but she still continued to be inappropriate.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"For the strong youth defending their queen on here. I commend your heart behind your comments, which seeks to protect someone you idolize," Josh wrote to those calling his allegations a little too late. "#kimkardashian #krisjenner these are two women in a lot more power than Katy, AND TREATED me with RESPECT! perhaps you should give them your loyalty."

Katy has yet to respond.