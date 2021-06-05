Cancel Culture has been a hot button issue over the last few years as numerous comedians now feel as though they can't make the jokes they used to say regularly. In 2021, sensibilities have changed and with numerous communities becoming more visible, it only makes sense that there would be more sensitivity when it comes to saying certain words and telling specific jokes. While many feel like this is a more inclusive way of going about things, some are worried that they will be canceled if they step over the line.

Every week, it feels as though a new celebrity is going through the cancelation process although eventually, they are forgiven and they make their way back to public discourse. As a result of this forgiveness, many have argued that cancel culture simply doesn't exist, and is mainly a deflection tactic.

During a recent episode of the "Joe Budden Podcast," comedian Katt Williams spoke about Cancel Culture and whether or not it really exists. Williams gave an interesting answer to the question, noting that language is constantly evolving and that at the end of the day, if you can't be funny without using slurs and offensive language, then you were probably never that funny to begin with.

“Nobody likes the out of bounds, but the out of bounds gotta be there or you’ll run up in the stands,” Katt said. “Some of these things are for the benefit of everything. Nobody likes the speed limit but it’s necessary. Nobody likes the shoulder of the road but it’s there for a reason. My point is, people weren’t all that extremely funny when they could say whatever they wanted to say. [...] Cancellation doesn’t have its own culture. That was people of color. That was us policing our own culture. That was people without a voice being trashed by people just because they had a bigger name than them and more money than them and a better office than them, they could sweep them up under the rug like they didn’t matter. I don’t know what people we think got canceled that we wish we had back.”

Many have taken to Twitter to praise Williams for this take, and as you can see in the clip above, Budden found himself agreeing with everything that Williams was saying. After all, Williams is a comedian himself and if anyone is an authority on this, it would have to be him.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images