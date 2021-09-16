Since first debuting at the start of the pandemic, Verzuz has become one of the most popular recurring events in Hip-Hop. Earlier this week, rap veterans Fat Joe and Ja Rule faced off for an entertaining, yet controversial, Verzuz battle, and during the event, Diddy even revealed that he would be interested in doing a Verzuz with Dr. Dre.

While fans wait to see who Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have tapped for the next hit-for-hit battle, apparently some of them are also interested in seeing a comedy version of Verzuz. During an interview with Baltimore radio host Perisa Nicole, Katt Williams was asked if he would be willing to participate in a comedy battle against Kevin Hart, with whom Williams has long been at odds.



Rather than giving a straightforward "yes" or "no," Katt Williams used the opportunity to discuss his foresight on the topic of Verzuz-style events with comedians.

"I started Verzuz," Katt Williams argued. "The first 'versus' ever promoted was Steve Harvey v. Katt Williams...So we don't need to ask me if I would have any interest in things that I am the originator of."

The veteran comedian then went on to explain why Kevin Hart, and any other comedian other than Richard Pryor, wouldn't even be a fair matchup for him.

"Comedically beefing is almost cheating for me," Katt Williams continued. "I have over 10 specials. I don’t have to pick but two jokes from each special and I’ve already deaded anyone whose last name isn’t Pryor anyway."

Check out Katt Williams' full response to the possibility of a Verzuz against Kevin Hart below. Do you think that Katt Williams is right about Kevin Hart being no match for him in a Verzuz setting?

