Throughout his career, Katt Williams has gone through tough times. He's made millions by making people laugh, and as a man who has built his career on observing the best and worst of people, it seems that he trusted the wrong folks to be in his circle and couldn't see that they were robbing him blind. The entertainer was recently a guest on Jemele Hill's Spotify podcast Jemele Hill Is UnBothered, and during the interview, Williams revealed that people he trusted with his career, and money, reportedly stole $59 million from him.

According to Williams, he was being investigated by the Department of Justice who thought he was hiding money from the government. Williams said through their communication, he found out that yes, there was money missing and there were multiple members of his entourage that were responsible for it.

"In my search for who was this enemy that was causing all these things to repeatedly happen to me over and over again when it shouldn't, we uncovered that it was actually my people that was involved," he said. "We didn't really know that until the Department of Justice started indicting these people for the embezzlement of $59 million from Katt Williams. Once that happened, everybody got fired, but in everybody getting fired, now their way of retaliation was to make sure that he doesn't get any of his information...it's basically low-class extortion."



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The missing information he was referring to was when there was a warrant issued for his arrest last October. News surfaced that Williams attended the Emmys instead of going to court, but he now alludes to not knowing about the court date because the members of his team who got the ax were holding a grudge.

"This is the only reason that the Department of Justice and I are...as we're all involved. They thought that I had found some way to sequester the funds until they actually dug in and realized, why would I be money laundering my money? It's been a lot, and a lot of it you can't really talk about. It's ongoing."