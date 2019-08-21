Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's relationship managed to be kept under wraps for six years. The two made their first and final public appearance together at the 2019 Met Gala. After all that time remaining secretive, details about their relationship and breakup continue to leak out this week.

After Foxx was seen holding hands with 21-year-old singer, Sela Vave, earlier this week, people began wondering about what had gone down with Holmes. Although a source told People Magazine that Foxx is only serving as a music mentor to Vave and that they are not romantically involved, the story did lead to the confirmation that Foxx and Holmes had ended their relationship. Page Six reported that "a spy" had overheard Holmes tell a friend over dinner at the Kenmore Street restaurant that her and Jamie "haven't been together in months". One of Katie's friends informed Page Six that the split occurred in early May. A last-minute cancelled trip to Montauk over Memorial Day weekend is said to have played a role.

US Weekly has now shared more scoop on what caused the breakup. Their source said, “It has been many years of him stepping out with other women. He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.” Their relationship was further strained by the fact that Foxx resides in Los Angeles, and Holmes in New York. If Foxx is as much of a partier as this source claims, Holmes not being in the same state to keep him in check would certainly lead to suspicions.