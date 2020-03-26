Kathy Griffin is among the growing list of celebrities that have either tested positive for Coronavirus, are showing symptoms and awaiting a test, or else, are simply speaking out about the matter. It sounds like Kathy Griffin is doing all three of these things, actually.

The comedian who has a long-standing gripe with President Donald Trump, stemming back to when she showcased his severed head, is coming for Trump once again amid her own battle with what is possibly COVID-19. Griffin shared a photo of herself, partially visible with a ventilator mask on, sided with a photo of her view in a hospital bed. Underneath, she shared a screenshot of Trump's tweet, where he proclaimed that "the United States has done far more "testing" than any other nation, by far!" In fact, this is actually untrue, with the United States lagging behind other countries when it comes to the amount of testing in direct correlation to the amount of people populating the country.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Griffin's issue is the fact that despite she is in an isolation ward for Coronavirus, she is somehow unable to get tested for the deadly virus due to unexplained (to us) rules from the CDC. She writes on her Instagram caption, "He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions."

Pretty scary times. Be safe.