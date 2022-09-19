Kate Winslet was hospitalized after an on-set accident while filming an upcoming project in Croatia, over the weekend. Winslet was shooting for the historical biopic film, Lee, in which she plays the titular character, American photojournalist Lee Miller.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” her team said in a statement provided to the Hollywood Reporter. “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”



John Phillips / Getty Images

The film will focus on Miller's life, including their work as a war correspondent for Vogue during World War II. It's being directed by Ellen Kuras and features a cast comprised of Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough, and Josh O’Connor in addition to Winslet. The screenplay has been adapted from the book, The Lives of Lee Miller, which was written by her son, Antony Penrose.

"A woman I admire tremendously and whom I am so thrilled to be playing in this film," Winslet previously said of Lee. "An extreme lover, thinker, life liver, cook, Vogue cover girl, war correspondent, icon, mother."

Winslet most recently starred in HBO’s Mare of Easttown. She's also known for her roles in Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and more.

