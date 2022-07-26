Kate Moss recently made headlines by defending her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp against Amber Heard's allegations in court. Now she's opened up about other events from her past.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Moss said that the shoot for her famous 1992 Calvin Klein ad with Mark Wahlberg was deeply uncomfortable for her. The experience made her feel "vulnerable and scared," she said to Desert Island host Lauren Laverne.

When Laverne brought up the Calvin Klein campaign, Moss said that there were "not very good memories." According to Moss, Wahlberg was part of the problem. "He was very macho, and it was all about him," Moss recalled. "He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model." Moss was a teenager at the time, and Wahlberg was in his early twenties. In some of the pictures, she posed topless, embracing Wahlberg wearing only underwear.

When asked if she felt objectified during the experience, Moss said yes, adding that she felt the team behind the shoot "played on my vulnerability." "I was quite young and innocent, so Calvin loved that," she said. Before the shoot, she suffered from such "severe anxiety" that a doctor had to prescribe her Valium. "I really didn't feel well at all before the shoot," she continued. "For like, a week or two, I couldn't get out of bed."

Moss has previously discussed her bad experience on the underwear campaign, and in 2020, Wahlberg addressed what the model had claimed. "I think I was probably a little rough around the edges," he said. "Kind of doing my thing. I wasn't very worldly, let's say that. But I've seen her and said hello. I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said 'hi' and exchanged pleasantries."

