Kate McKinnon honored the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the Season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live. Ginsburg passed away on Sept. 18 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

During the show's “Weekend Update" segment, McKinnon appeared front row in the audience where she placed her right hand on her chest and bowed her head. Afterward, the screen displayed a "rest in power" graphic.

Ginsburg served on the Supreme Court for more than 27 years where she built a reputation as being one of the world's most important voices for women's rights and social justice.

In a statement from McKinnon after the late justice's passing, she described portraying her on SNL as “a profound joy.”

“For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again,” McKinnon said. “I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her. It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”

SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 PM on Saturdays.

[Via]