According to TMZ, Underworld star Kate Beckinsale has been rushed to a Las Vegas hospital. The 48-year-old is reportedly staying at the MGM Grand while in the city for the filming of her latest project, Prisoner’s Daughter.

The actress was rushed off in an ambulance around 10:30 on Friday morning, after sustaining a severe back injury.

There have been no recent updates on Beckinsale’s condition, and a source told TMZ that she was still in the ER as of early yesterday afternoon.

The mother of one’s latest Instagram post appears to show her enjoying her stay in Sin City pre-injury. On Thursday, she dressed up in stunning, sheer, white dress, paired with edgy combat boots, fishnet tights, and a bold black headpiece.

“Oops #Vegas,” she captioned the photo.

It remains unclear if Beckinsale’s back issues are a complete coincidence, or a result of something gone wrong during filming. The actress has been known to take on physically demanding roles, like in Van Helsing, but her new project is not expected to be as intense.

In fact, Deadline reports that Prisoner’s Daughter actually tells the story of a woman struggling to reconnect with her father after watching him spend the last 12 years locked up.

Brian Cox and Tyson Ritter will also star in the movie, which will be directed by Catherine Hardwicke, who is best known for her work on Twilight.

View Beckinsale’s latest Instagram thirst trap for yourself below.

