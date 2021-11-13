KA$HDAMI Shares 11-Track Album “HYPERNOVA.” Including Trippie Redd Feature

Not only did Trippie Redd land a feature on D. Savage’s new BPL album this weekend, but he also showed up on KA$HDAMI’s HYPERNOVA. The 22-year-old dropped off verses on “IDC” and “Head$hot!,” respectively, earning him the only other vocal credit on the second project.

The other ten tracks on HYPERNOVA see KA$HDAMI move by himself, reflecting on his growth as an artist throughout his career. Earlier this year, the 17-year-old also dropped off a 17-track project called epiphany, which saw him work with the likes off BabySantana, Riovaz, D’mari Harris, yvngxchris, and ssgkobe.

Along with the new album comes a music video (directed by @karlwithak) for the eighth track, “B.O.A.,” which sees our young star flexing stacks of cash and flashy watches while turning up with his friends. The snippet is short, but it really sets the tone for what listeners can expect from the rest of HYPERNOVA.

According to his Instagram, KA$HDAMI “can’t wait” to perform songs from his latest tape. Which track would you like to see him take on live first? Drop a comment below and let us know.

Tracklist:

1. Public

2. Old Me

3. Switchin Sides

4. No Nonsense

5. Head$hot! (with Trippie Redd)

6. Let Me Know

7. NotGonLie

8. B.O.A.

9. Intermission

10. Good4Me

11. #SolveIt