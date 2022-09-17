Ka$hdami Releases 13-Track Mixtape, "WORLD DAMINATION"

Ka$hdami, born David Wallace III, is a teenage rapper hailing from Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17-year-old continues to garner attention from the youth with his distinct talent and memorable bars. "Reparations!" and "Look N The Mirror!" two of his most popular records, still gain traction on TikTok, keeping him relevant to his target audience.

Hoping to continue growing his fanbase, Ka$hdami releases his newest body of work, WORLD DAMINATION. The 13-song mixtape features notable artists like midwxst, NoCap, XLOVCLO, and others. What makes this project different is Ka$hdami's new approach. As he creates an aspirational lifestyle, the artist opens up more about himself than ever. From detailing his success at such a young age to describing how he has had to filter through the fakes, Ka$hdami does not hold back on his latest creation.

The project was released yesterday (September 16), but the rapper has been teasing his fans for days, revealing the cover art and tracklist hours after each other.

Stream the mixtape on the platforms below, and let us know which track was your favorite.

Tracklist

1. Phoenix

2. kompany (feat. midwxst)

3. Famine (feat. XLOVCLO)

4. 33

5. bag chaser

6. posed2be

7. less than me (feat. NoCap)

8. u&i

9. wifi

10. komission

11. no lovin (feat. ILYFALL)

12. relax! (feat. Slump6s)

13. uvsme (outro)