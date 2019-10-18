mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kash Doll's Debut "Stacked" Includes Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, & Summer Walker

Erika Marie
October 18, 2019 00:49
203 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Stacked
Kash Doll

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Motor City rapper drops off a solid project.


Kash Doll has been sharing her music with her growing fanbase for years, but on Friday, the Detroit native shared her debut studio album, Stacked. She's called on a few heavy-hitters for the introductory effort with collaborations including Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Lougotkash, and fellow Motown emcee Big Sean

She dropped a few singles from the album including "Ready Set" with Sean Don, "Kitten" with Weezy, and her most recent fearless track "Mobb'n." Kash has been praised by her fellow artists as one to watch, and she proved she's a force to be reckoned with after she joined this year's BET Hip Hop Award cypher for the second time. "Failure is not an option," she told Billboard. "You have to stay patient. It ain’t easy to just get up and become a rapper out of Detroit -- we made it out the basement." Check out her debut effort and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. KD Diary
2. Ready Set ft. Big Sean
3. So Amazing
4. Paid B*tches
5. Ice Me Out
6. Kitten ft. Lil Wayne
7. On Sight ft. Trey Songz
8. Krazy with Lougotkash
9. Mobb'n
10. Cheap Sh*t
11. Doin Too Much
12. Buss It
13. No Lames ft. Summer Walker
14. Excuses
15. Feel Something ft. Teyana Taylor
16. Coastal Rota
17. 100 of Us

Kash Doll Big Sean Lil Wayne Trey Songz Lougotkash Summer Walker eyana Taylor
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Kash Doll's Debut "Stacked" Includes Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, & Summer Walker
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject