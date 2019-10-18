Kash Doll's Debut "Stacked" Includes Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, & Summer Walker

Kash Doll has been sharing her music with her growing fanbase for years, but on Friday, the Detroit native shared her debut studio album, Stacked. She's called on a few heavy-hitters for the introductory effort with collaborations including Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Lougotkash, and fellow Motown emcee Big Sean.

She dropped a few singles from the album including "Ready Set" with Sean Don, "Kitten" with Weezy, and her most recent fearless track "Mobb'n." Kash has been praised by her fellow artists as one to watch, and she proved she's a force to be reckoned with after she joined this year's BET Hip Hop Award cypher for the second time. "Failure is not an option," she told Billboard. "You have to stay patient. It ain’t easy to just get up and become a rapper out of Detroit -- we made it out the basement." Check out her debut effort and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. KD Diary

2. Ready Set ft. Big Sean

3. So Amazing

4. Paid B*tches

5. Ice Me Out

6. Kitten ft. Lil Wayne

7. On Sight ft. Trey Songz

8. Krazy with Lougotkash

9. Mobb'n

10. Cheap Sh*t

11. Doin Too Much

12. Buss It

13. No Lames ft. Summer Walker

14. Excuses

15. Feel Something ft. Teyana Taylor

16. Coastal Rota

17. 100 of Us