People brought their fashion A-game to the BET Hip Hop Awards last night. Lil Baby and his girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves, are definitely among this group. They were feeling themselves so much that they even shared a rare series of photos displaying their drip. Lil Kim - who was this year's recipient of the "I Am Hip Hop" lifetime achievement award - wowed the Internet with her metallic pink Gucci gown. Not to be forgotten in the evening's best dressed highlight reel is Kash Doll.

Kash Doll knew how fire her fit was because she posted a video of her confidently strutting in it, referring to herself as "BB (Boss b*tch)." The fit consisted of a pink velour body suit with a plunging neckline. As if that wasn't enough pink, the Detroit rapper took it to the next level with pink furry poofs on her arms, a pink purse, pink heels and pink toenails. In her Instagram caption, she also shared that the outfit was inspired by The Powerpuff Girls (likely Blossom considering all the pink).

Kash Doll also proved her BB status this week by dropping a new single, "Mobb'n." The ferocious song will be featured on her project, Stacked, which comes out on October 17.