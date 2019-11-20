The Internet tried really hard to pit Kash Doll and Cardi B against each other, as is often the case for women in rap. It started back in 2017 with Kash Doll commenting on Cardi being given the Spirit Of Detroit Award, despite being from The Bronx. Kash, hailing from Detroit herself, felt a responsibility to use her platform to speak on behalf of her city about how "disrespectful" it was to be bestow a nonnative with this honor. However, Kash has since clarified that she had no hard feelings against the "Bodak Yellow" rapper. The Internet tried to spin it that way, though.

The same thing happened in 2018 when Kash Doll mentioned on IG Live that the verse she contributed to Cardi's YG collaboration, "She Bad", didn't make it on Invasion of Privacy. Kash never complained about this exclusion, but Cardi was criticized for it. The only thing Kash commented on was the fact that Cardi's label blocked her from posting Kash's version on SoundCloud as a remix. Once again, the Detroit emcee had to address the masses and dispel any beef rumors. "Y’all crazy i ain’t got no problem with cardi i said it a million times leave me alone lol," Kash tweeted.

Fast forward to 2019 and Kash is showing love to Cardi again, in case anyone was still unclear where they stand. Kash shared on Twitter that the two had a nice time hanging out last night. "It was so good to kick it wit cardi lastnight," she wrote. "She cool af! A whole bunch of misunderstandings but grown women can kick it and let that shit go! I fuck wit her." She even emphasized that she "literally don’t have a problem with no one..." and endearingly stated "That's my bitch period."