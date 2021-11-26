Kash Doll is clearly giddy with excitement over her pregnancy. The “Ice Me Out” rapper recently celebrated with a Detroit Pistons themed baby shower, and on Thanksgiving, she even shared some footage of her baby boy from an ultrasound with fans on Instagram.

“I’m so thankful for my bad Butt! Look he bad already this was at 3 months y’all. This how I knew he was a boy. And yes that’s my real age” she captioned the video, which shows the fetus squirming around in her tummy. “Look at him moving! Look at that little boy! Whatchu doing? You better stop! He’s like, ‘y’all want a show? Bet,’” a voice can be heard saying in the background.





Later in the day, the 2Eleven actress shared some more reasons that she’s feeling thankful this year, along with some photos of her in an all-black outfit, hugging her baby bump in a super drippy, oversized Christian Dior hoodie. “#BoyMom in full effect…so thankful for my fans, friends, and family!”

She then threw in a joke, writing, “y’all wanna know what I’m not thankful for? A n*gga rushing me for no reason so I don’t get to do my makeup #pathetic.” Her man, Tracy T, commented, “better be thankful for the n*gga taking ya pictures.”





The Detroit-born recording artist’s initial pregnancy announcement from September was definitely one for the books. She posed nude, with just a sheer piece of fabric draping around her most private parts. “The Lord just keep on blessing me!” she wrote at the time. “Look it’s a baby in there, and today it’s the BMF premiere. I’m so overwhelmed with joy.”

See photos from Kash Doll’s unforgettable baby shower below.







