Just hours after Kash Doll shared her enthusiasm about spending time with Cardi B last night, she's at war with Nicki Minaj fans. The Stacked rapper took to her Twitter account on Wednesday to share that after years of rumors of animosity between herself and Cardi, the two ladies were able to "let that sh*t go." Kash wrote, "That's my b*tch period."



The Barbz were quick to jump in to ask Kash why she's no longer connected to Nicki on social media, and the Detroit artist gave a direct answer while on Instagram Live. "I unfollowed Nicki two weeks ago because when y'all was dragging me for whatever the f*ck y'all was dragging me for and I told y'all to leave my name out y'all mouth, she came in my DMs talkin' crazy. I unfollowed her ass and told her she was delusional, just like y'all motherf*ckers."

Kash wrote online that she didn't talk about Nicki when she spent time with Cardi, adding "I’m not discussing that sh*t no more. Starve negativity, feed positivity cause what u feed will grow...." She reportedly did say that she doesn't have a problem with Nicki and there's no beef. Check out her clip below.