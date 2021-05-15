Kash Doll was hit with some bad news this weekend after her car was robbed. Per TMZ, the Detroit rapper reported a car looting that found her losing upwards of $500K. The rapper reported the robbery to police, revealing that someone broke into her car and swiped cash and jewels.



David Livingston/Getty Images

Police said that Kash Doll was on the set of a music video in the San Fernando Valley when someone broke into her car. Police added that the robbery occurred between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and was only able to access her vehicle because the doors were unlocked. At this point, it's unclear what will be able to be covered under her insurance plan.

Police said among the items the robbers left with were a slew of jewelry, as well as a Louis Vuitton box that's worth $50K. No arrests have been made so far.

Kash Doll isn't the only rapper to have their car broken into in recent times. Last week, Lil Pump went on a tirade on Instagram where he revealed that someone busted the windows on his luxury whip. The Miami rapper threatened to retaliate against the perpetrators but there's no sign that he managed to identify those responsible for the act.

Hopefully, both Kash Doll and Lil Pump are able to resolve their vehicle-related issues in the near future.

