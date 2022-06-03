Kash Doll, Rubi Rose & DreamDoll Are Throwing It Back "ABOW"

The contenders for song of the summer keep pouring in, with the latest entry coming at us from Kash Doll, Rubi Rose, and DreamDoll on their TikTok twerk anthem, "ABOW," featuring ShantiiP.

If the track sounds familiar upon first listen, it's because you've likely heard Shantii's original version with TarioP, titled "Throw It Back (Abow)" which became popular on social media earlier this year.

The updated version still includes her classic chorus, but Dream, Rubi, and Kash all get equally nasty on their own verses, making the single even more NSFW.

"Look back at it / Got him hooked on this p*ssy, like a crack addict / Make that n*gga lose his breath, like he asthmatic / I don't want no minute man, he a Jackrabbit, that's a red flag," DD spits on the second verse, followed by KD coming in with some braggadocious bars before we hear one last hook from ShantiiP.

Stream "ABOW" on Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud below, and let us know what your thoughts on the new collab track are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Now, look back at it, while I'm lookin' in your soul (Abow)

Put your hands on my neck, I like my n*ggas in control (Abow)

D*ck so bomb, got me talkin' like I'm Spanish (Ooh)

Come here, Papi Chulo, come and talk me out my panties (Papi Chulo)