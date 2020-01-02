Kash Doll Reveals She's Spent $2K On Portable Chargers & Always Keeps Rihanna's Lip Gloss On Her

Kash Doll empties out her Chanel purse on the new episode of "In My Bag."

Our brand new video series In My Bag has already featured some big-time guests in MoneyBagg Yo and Hoodrich Pablo Juan. Both rappers stopped by to let us know what they've always got on them, emptying out their bags and explaining the importance of their daily necessities. Aside from the usual keys, wallet, phone check, they shared a common interest in dental hygiene, always keeping the brush on them in case of bad breath-related incidents. Detroit rapper Kash Doll recently took a trip to our New York office to follow them up, contributing to the third-ever episode of In My Bag by clearing her Chanel purse and going through each item.

Being an avid traveller, the first thing that Kash Doll took out of her bag was her Louis Vuitton passport holder. She's always in and out of airports so that's a necessity. Considering the fact that she's always on the road, it's vital for Kash Doll to keep a full charge on her multiple devices so a portable charger definitely comes in handy. She showed off her personal battery pack, which features separate wires for iPhones, Androids, USB ports, and more. She was enthusiastic about her love of the charger, noting that she's probably spent close to $2,000 on machines to charge her stuff, forgetting the tool while moving from point A to point B and needing to replace it.

The rest of her belongings included a pair of hater-blockers (AKA sunglasses), some light make-up for when it's absolutely necessary to clean up on the road, two lip gloss varieties from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line, and more. Watch the new episode of In My Bag above and be sure to subscribe to the HotNewHipHop YouTube channel for more content like this.