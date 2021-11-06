Kash Doll and Tracy T recently announced that they were expecting their first child together. While fans initially thought they were being trolled, soon, scores of congratulations rolled in from celebrities like Yung Miami, Coi Leray, and Asian Doll.

The soon-to-be-mom took to Instagram to announce that she'll be having a baby boy. "When normally I’ll b sad on 11/4 cause it’s my pops bday…. I’m filled with joy. God and my pops blessed me with a boy!!! Imma boy mom!! i kno my dad gonna in my baby boy in a lot of way… I’m too trill y’all the world needed a male version of me! And Tracy but whatever lol (O and yea 50 called me last year on this date to tell me i had my bmf role just so y’all know how my daddy be working) baby shower coming soon… Instagram we having a boy," the rapper wrote.





Tracy T is also elated about the news, taking to social media to gush about the news.

"These hands holding the future…." wrote Tracy in a pregnancy photoshoot where he and Kash Doll tenderly hold her stomach.

Kash Doll began dating Detroit rapper Tracy T back in March, and the two have been living their best lives ever since.

Kash Doll recently got casted in 50 Cent's Starz show, "Black Mafia Family," a true story about the brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who ran one of the most infamous crime rings in the country. Kash plays Monique in the show, a single mother and the lover of BMF leader Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The rapper has also announced that she has new music on the way in an interview with XXL magazine.

"Oh, I’m working on my music. It’s on. I got fire coming. That’s all you gotta say right there. Fire is coming," she said to XXL.