Kash Doll Is About That Life On "Mobb'n" Single

It's obvious that Kash Doll is bossing up on her latest single, "Mobb'n." The Detroit rapper released the song early Friday morning along with an accompanying Nimi Hendrix-directed music video. Kash has tossed her hat in the ring for consideration as one of the hardest rappers in 2019 as she's dropped tracks left and right including her appearances on Iggy Azalea's "F*ck it Up," Dreezy's "Chanel Slides," and Tokyo Jetz's "Baller Alert." She also linked with fellow Motor City rapper Big Sean on their single "Ready Set."

Kash's "Mobb'n" track perfectly complements the visual as she and her girls wreak havoc and prove that they're about that life. Lyrically, Kash spits verses about being a tough woman who will isn't afraid to throw fisticuffs if needed. "Mobb'n" will be featured on Kash Doll's forthcoming project Stacked that's slated for release on October 18. Let us know what you think about this one.

Quotable Lyrics

These b*tches talkin' on the 'Gram though

Really be some fans though

Got 'em big mad 'cause I'm the head bitch in commando

I'm the puppetmaster pullin' strings just like a banjo