Last weekend during the BET Awards, Kash Doll revealed that her next single off her upcoming album is dropping next week and would feature fellow Detroit native Big Sean on it. To show her appreciation for the feature, the 27-year old rapper decided to gift Sean with a new pair of Cartier sunglasses. But before you start thinking these two could be dating, this only appears to be a Detroit connection that they’ve had for years. The two rappers previously worked together in 2017 on Big Sean’s collaborative album with record producer Metro Boomin on a track entitled “So Good.”

Kash Doll shared the gift exchange in a video on Twitter with the caption, “Detroit love ❤️.”

“Ok, Cartier. Look what you did,” Sean says in the clip. “Woah, white stricks. You tripping.” “Did you notice the 'down life' on there? Kash said to which Sean laughed and replied, “Duuuh, how can I miss it.”

Check out the friendly and possibly flirtatious exchange (below) and let us know what you think. Look for their collab to be dropping next week.